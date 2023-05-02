Full Raw & Smackdown Rosters Following WWE Draft

The 2023 WWE Draft is complete, with Raw and Smackdown sporting updated rosters. You can see the full roster lists below for the two brands following the conclusion of the draft on tonight’s Raw Talk.

The roster changes take effect as of next week’s episode of WWE Raw following this coming weekend’s Backlash.

Raw

* Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

* NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

* Cody Rhodes

* Becky Lynch

* Matt Riddle

* Drew McIntyre

* The Miz

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Seth “Freakin” Rollins

* Imperium (Luwdig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

* The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

* Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston

* Trish Stratus

* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet

* Bronson Reed

* Alpha Academy

* Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

* Dana Brooke

* Nikki Cross

* Johnny Gargano

* Los Lotharios

* Akira Tozawa

* Piper Niven

* Xia Li

* Tegan Nox

* Emma

* Riddick Moss

* Indus Sher

* Odyssey Jones

* The Viking Raiders (Erik, Ivar, and Valhalla)

* Candice LeRae

* Dexter Lumis

* The Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör, and Maxxine Dupri)

* Natalya

* Apollo Crews

* Chelsea Green

* Sonya Deville

* Zoey Stark

* JD McDonagh

Smackdown

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman

* Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Solo Sikoa

* The Street Profits

* Edge

* Bobby Lashley

* The OC (AJ Styles, Michin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)

* Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY)

* Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

* Charlotte Flair

* The Usos

* The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde)

* Asuka

* The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland)

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett

* LA Knight

* Shotzi

* Pretty Deadly

* Rick Boogs

* Cameron Grimes

* Tamina

* Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, Ashante Thee Adonis)

* Lacey Evans

* Grayson Waller

Free Agents

* Brock Lesnar

* Omos & MVP

* Baron Corbin

* Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

* Elias

* Mustafa Ali

* Dolph Ziggler

* Von Wagner

* Xyon Quinn