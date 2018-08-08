Ongoing Spoilers From Mae Young Classic Tapings

– WWE is taping matches for the 2018 WWE Mae Young Classic oN Wednesday from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The results are, per Wrestling Inc:

Episode One

* First Round Match, 15 minute time limit: Tegan Nox defeated Zatara to advance. They did a handshake to start. Zatara is working as the heel. Tegan fakes out a suicide dive with a spin through the ropes. Zatara ties up Nox’s injured knee in the ropes and works it over. Tegan with forearms. Uppercut in the corner by Nox. Flying crossbody by Nox for 2. Zatara with the running double knees in the corner for 2. Tegan hits a Shining Wizard and picks up the win.

* Ember Moon and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss are shown at ringside.

* First Round Match, 15 minute time limit: Rhea Ripley defeated MJ Jenkins to advance. Armdrags to start. Rhea hits a dropkick to cut off MJ doing a springboard. Stiff clothesline from Rhea. Rhea with a 10+ second delayed vertical suplex for 2. MJ with a hiptoss out of an abdominal stretch, but Rhea gets back in control. MJ hulks up and fights off with some punches. MJ slips on a springboard attempt, but they gather it up and MJ hits a springboard dropkick for 2. Rhea hits a pumphandle sitout bomb for the win.

* Lio Rush is shown at ringside.

* First Round Match, 15 minute time limit: Lacey Lane defeated Vanessa Kraven to advance. Lacey tries with kicks, but the size difference is too great. Lacey dives off the apron, but Vanessa catches her and slams her on the apron. Lacey fights back, but Vanessa hits a modified Black Hole Slam and only gets 2. Lacey once again fights back and lands a crucifix roll up for the pin and the upset.

* Sho Funaki and Tye Dillinger are shown at ringside.

* First Round Match, 15 minute time limit: Meiko Satomura defeated Killer Kelly to advance. Meiko with a side headlock, Kelly transitions into a head scissors. Meiko transitions out of it and flattens Kelly with a forearm. Great technical chain to start. Kelly with a bicycle kick for 2. Meiko fights off a surfboard attempt. Meiko with a springboard armdrag into a half-crab and an STF. Kelly gets to the ropes. Meiko with kicks and a handstand knee to the face. Kelly catches a leg and hits a vertical for 2. Meiko hits a cartwheel knee to the head. Kelly cuts Meiko off up top and latches in an inverted guillotine. Kelly hits a fisherman suplex for a nearfall. “This is awesome” chants. Meiko hits the Death Valley Bomb for the win in an excellent match.

Episode Two

* Samoa Joe is shown at ringside.

* First Round Match, 15 minute time limit: Deonna Purrazzo defeated Priscilla Kelly to advance. Good back and forth match. Priscilla with an STO for 2. Deonna reverses an Irish Whip into a Russian Leg Sweep and locks in the Fujiwara Armbar for the win

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander and his daughter are at ringside to watch his wife in action. Natalya is also at ringside

* First Round Match, 15 minute time limit: Zeuxis defeated Aerial Monroe to advance. Zeuxis slaps Aerial’s hair and Aerial tells her if she touches her hair again she’s gonna pop her in the mouth. Zeuxis begins a lot of hair pulling and throws Aerial around by her hair. Aerial catches a kick and hits a running uppercut. Aerial hits a cartwheel kick and only gets two. Zeuxis ducks a kick for a roll up. Zeuxis tosses Aerial up top and hits a Spanish Fly for the upset win. Fans were not happy at all with that outcome and they boo the announcement

* Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan are shown at ringside.

* First Round Match, 15 minute time limit: Kacy Catanzaro defeated Reina Gonzalez to advance. Reina overpowers Kacy to start. Kacy tries fighting back, but is again overpowered. Backbreaker stretch by Reina. Kacy ducks a clothesline but gets a brutal clothesline to the back of the head. Kacy gets Reina into the ropes and jumps outside to neck Reina. Kacy hits a split over the top rope into a springboard dropkick off the middle rope. Kacy rolls up Reina for the surprise win. Reina leaves angry, but comes back and shakes Kacy’s hand and puts her on her shoulder to celebrate

* The Undisputed Era is shown at ringside

* First Round Match, 15 minute time limit: Mercedes Martinez defeated Ashley Rayne to advance. They trade near falls early on. Mercedes blocks a tornado DDT and turns it into a lengthy delayed vertical. Mercedes plants Rayne with a spinebuster for 2. Forearms and chops by Rayne take Mercedes down. Rayne with a crossbody off the top. Rayne with a cradle for 2. Mercedes powers out and hits the Fisherman Suplex for the win

Episode Three:

* Tyler Breeze is shown at ringside.

* First Round Match, 15 minute time limit: Kaitlyn defeated Kavita Devi to advance. Devi with a powerslam for 2. Not much to this one. Kaitlyn with a cannonball and a spear for the win.

