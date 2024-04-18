wrestling / News
UPDATED: Opening Match & Main Event Set For Tonight’s TNA Impact
UPDATE: In addition to the opening match for tonight’s Impact, we also know the main event. PWInsider reports that a faceoff between Moose and Nic Nemeth will close out tonight’s show. Nemeth will challenge Moose for the TNA World Championship at TNA Rebellion on Saturday.
ORIGINAL: We now know what will open tonight’s episode of TNA Impact. PWInsider has confirmed that Alexander Hammerstone vs. Little Guido will kick off tonight’s show, which airs at 8 PM ET on AXS TV and 8:30 PM ET via Ultimate Insiders on YouTube.
The full announced lineup for the show is:
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Motor City Machine Guns
* Alex Hammerstone vs. Little Guido
* Rosemary vs. Jody Threat
* We’ll hear from Nic Nemeth
