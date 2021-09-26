wrestling / News
Opening Round Matches For MLW Opera Cup Revealed
MLW has revealed the brackets for the 2021 MLW Opera Cup. MLW announced the brackets on Sunday for the tournament, which will be as follows:
* Davey Richards vs. Tom Lawlor
* TJP vs. Alex Shelley
* Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty
* Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross
You can see the full announcenent below:
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today revealed the brackets for the 2021 Opera Cup, with the opening round set for MLW Fightland on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.
The winner of Tom Lawlor-Davey Richards will advance to fight the winner of Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty. Then, it will be either Calvin Tankman or Matt Cross advancing to battle the winner of the TJP vs. Alex Shelley opening round bout.
The Opera Cup kicks off October 2 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.
