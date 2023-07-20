Opening Segment Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

The opening segment for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling has been revealed. PWInsider reports that Scott D’Amore will deliver a promo to open tonight’s show.

D’Amore teamed with the returning Eric Young at Slammiversary last week to defeat Bully Ray and Deaner. Special Guest Enforcer Darren McCarty was also involved in the finish, as well as former Team Canada member A1.

by Mike Johnson @ 1:00 PM on 7/20/2023

A Scott D’Amore promo is scheduled to kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.