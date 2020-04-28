Opening Video Released for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night 2

– As previously reported, Night 2 of Impact Wrestling Rebellion is set for tonight on AXS TV. Impact released the opening video for tonight’s show, which you can view in the player below.

Here is the lineup for night two of Impact Wrestling Rebellion:

* Full Metal Mayhem: Havok vs. Rosemary

* Will Michael Elgin be named the new Impact World Champion?

* Suicide vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel

* Joey Ryan vs. Cousin Jake