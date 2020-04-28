wrestling / News
Opening Video Released for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night 2
April 28, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Night 2 of Impact Wrestling Rebellion is set for tonight on AXS TV. Impact released the opening video for tonight’s show, which you can view in the player below.
Here is the lineup for night two of Impact Wrestling Rebellion:
* Full Metal Mayhem: Havok vs. Rosemary
* Will Michael Elgin be named the new Impact World Champion?
* Suicide vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel
* Joey Ryan vs. Cousin Jake
More Trending Stories
- Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch Goes On Twitter Rant Over Rumors That She Pawned Her WWE Hall of Fame Ring
- Details On How Talent Is Paid In WWE, WWE Keeping Payroll Spending Low
- 2K Issues Statement On Future of WWE Games, Announces WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Reveals Trailer
- Arn Anderson On Why Dolph Ziggler’s Never Been a Top Guy, Being Too Outspoken, Says Ziggler Will Walk Away One Day