Various News: Lineup For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion, Free Tetsuya Naito Match, Significant Overseas NJPW Bouts

– Here is the lineup for night two of Impact Wrestling Rebellion, which airs tomorrow on AXS TV.

* Full Metal Mayhem: Havok vs. Rosemary

* Will Michael Elgin be named the new Impact World Champion?

* Suicide vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel

* Joey Ryan vs. Cousin Jake

– NJPW has released a free match between Tetsuya Naito and Tomohiro Ishii.

– New Japan has also put out a new video looking at the most significant overseas bouts in company history.