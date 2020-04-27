wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion, Free Tetsuya Naito Match, Significant Overseas NJPW Bouts
April 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Here is the lineup for night two of Impact Wrestling Rebellion, which airs tomorrow on AXS TV.
* Full Metal Mayhem: Havok vs. Rosemary
* Will Michael Elgin be named the new Impact World Champion?
* Suicide vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel
* Joey Ryan vs. Cousin Jake
– NJPW has released a free match between Tetsuya Naito and Tomohiro Ishii.
– New Japan has also put out a new video looking at the most significant overseas bouts in company history.
