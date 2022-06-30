Orange Cassidy Gets New Entrance Theme On AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy has returned to his classic theme music as of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode saw Cassidy come out for his match with Ethan Page to Jefferson Starship’s “Jane,” his classic scene from the independent scene. You can see a clip from his entrance, during which he was accompanied by Best Friends, below. Cassidy defeated Page in the match.

It was reported on Sunday that Tony Khan had licensed the song for Cassidy, who previously used The Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” in AEW.