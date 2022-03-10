Orange Cassidy Out of Action Due to Injury Sustained At AEW Revolution

Orange Cassidy is on the shelf due to an injury suffered at AEW Revolution. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Cassidy sustained an injury after he was tossed over the ropes by Keith Lee onto a couple of competitors during the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

There’s no timetable set for his return, though it was noted that he will not require surgery. The injury was sustained to his left arm.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Cassidy for a quick and full recovery.