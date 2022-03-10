wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy Out of Action Due to Injury Sustained At AEW Revolution
March 9, 2022 | Posted by
Orange Cassidy is on the shelf due to an injury suffered at AEW Revolution. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Cassidy sustained an injury after he was tossed over the ropes by Keith Lee onto a couple of competitors during the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.
There’s no timetable set for his return, though it was noted that he will not require surgery. The injury was sustained to his left arm.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Cassidy for a quick and full recovery.
It was revealed that Orange Cassidy will be out of action for a while after that nasty landing at Revolution.
No surgery will be required.#AEWDynamite #AEWOnTBS pic.twitter.com/hAO6tzHDBh
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Keith Lee On His WWE Royal Rumble Interaction With Brock Lesnar, How Lesnar Did More For Him Than Anybody Could
- Latest Rumors On Cody Rhodes’ Status & Potential WWE Return
- Note On Title Match Finish Being Changed ‘Multiple Times’ Ahead Of AEW Revolution
- Steve Austin Accepts Challenge from Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 38 (Video)