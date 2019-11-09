Orange Cassidy ‘Probably’ Sees Himself Going For AEW World Title

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Orange Cassidy spoke about whether or not he’d ever go for the AEW World title, in an interview style that fits his gimmick. Here are highlights:

On why he hasn’t wrestled much in AEW: “All good things come to those who wait.”

On what he does when he’s not wrestling: “Nothing.”

On if AEW has a problem with their referees: “No.”

On if he will go for the AEW World title: “Probably.”

On if he’s serious about that: “I didn’t say that.”

On if he’d like to be champion: “I didn’t say that either.”