Orange Cassidy Says AEW’s Locker Room Is Better With Sting Around

– During last week’s edition of What Happened When, AEW’s Tony Schiavone and Orange Cassidy discussed and praised Sting heading into his upcoming last match scheduled for next month at AEW Revolution. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Schiavone on Sting’s last match: “I’d like to see him finish with the regular Stinger Splash, Scorpion Death Drop, Scorpion Death Lock and get the win. I don’t know who it would be against but I think it would be a big deal.”

Orange Cassidy on how Sting contributes backstage: “Sting is the best. “Our locker room is better to have him around and I think he’s a really good influence on all of us about how to be a genuinely great person.”

Sting and Darby Allin captured the AEW Tag Team Titles last week on AEW Dynamite, beating Ricky Starks and Big Bill to win the titles. Sting will wrestle his last match alongside Darby Allin at AEW Revolution on March 5 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.