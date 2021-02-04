Orange Cassidy Tops Most Viewed AEW Videos of 2020

– According to a list compiled by Fightful, the clip of Orange Cassidy “trying” against PAC at AEW Revolution 2020 was the most viewed AEW video on YouTube last year. The clip (available below) is currently at 13,942,903 views on AEW’s official YouTube channel.

Elsewhere, WWE Hall of Famer Sting making his AEW debut on the December 2, 2020 episode of Dynamite drew more than 2.7 million viewers at the tail end of last year. The official clip currently has 3,111,040 views. Matt Hardy making his debut on the March 18, 2020 edition of Dynamite drew 2.3 million views.

Videos featuring Cassidy appear to be among the most popular AEW clips on YouTube. You can see the list of the top 30 clips compiled by Fightful below:

1.Orange Cassidy tried at AEW Revolution (12.6M)

2. Inner Circle attacks Jon Moxley at Bash at the Beach (9.1M)

3. Orange Cassidy faces off with Luchasaurus (7.8M)

4. Mike Tyson in AEW (7.3M)

5. Moxley strikes back on Inncer Circle (6.2M)

6. Jon Moxley turns down Inner Circle (4.8M)

7. Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy face off (4.6M)

8. Jon Moxley comes after Chris Jericho in Cleveland (3.7M)

9. Chris Jericho AEW Revolution entrance (3M)

10. Sting AEW Debut (2.7M)

11. Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho highlights (2.7M)

12. Jon Moxley blinded (2.6M)

13. Jon Moxley determined to face PAC (2.4M)

14. Matt Hardy AEW debut (2.3M)

15. Chris Jericho promo on Jon Moxley (2.3M)

16. Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley highlights (2.1M)

17. Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho’s first face off (2M)

18. Miro’s AEW debut (2M)

19. Orange Cassidy and the Dark Order (1.9M)

20. Orange Cassidy vs. Serpentico on AEW Dark (1.8M)

21. Sammy Guevara busts open Matt Hardy (1.8M)

22. Jon Moxley vs.Jake Hager (1.7M)

23. AEW fans sing Judas on the Cruise (1.7M)

24. TH2 vs. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy Thumbnail) (1.7M)

25. Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb (1.7M)

26. Cody lashed by MJF (1.6M)

27. Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho face off (1.6M)

28. Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage (1.4M)

29. Jon Moxley vs. Pac top contender match (1.4M)

30. Moxley responds to Taz (1.3M)

Meanwhile, the following clips on TNT’s own YouTube channel gained over a million hits. Two clips featuring Orange Cassidy broke more than two million views on TNT’s YouTube channel last year. They included the following:

* Orange Cassidy interferes in Jon Moxley vs. Trent match (2.5M)

* Orange Cassidy and Rey Fenix (2.2M)

* Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley’s weigh in (1.7M)