wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy Gets Revenge On Trent Baretta At AEW Double Or Nothing
Orange Cassidy paid some karma back to Trent Baretta, defeating his former ally at AEW Double Or Nothing. Casssidy picked up the win over Baretta at Sunday’s PPV, pinning the ex-Best Friend with a jackknife pin out of a Gogoplata.
After the match, Baretta — who turned heel when he attacked Cassidy in the April 9th episode of Dynamite, then brutalized Chuck Taylor in a Parking Lot Brawl a couple weeks later — told Renee Paquette that he was “done” and left through the crowd. You can see highlights from the match below.
