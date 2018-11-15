wrestling / News
Various News: Original Plans For Dean Ambrose’s Heel Turn, Daniel Bryan & Brie Celebrate, Video of CM Punk on The Grand Prize Game On WGN
– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dean Ambrose’s heel turn was originally going to be much later and done on Roman Reigns leading to a likely WrestleMania match.
– Here is Daniel Bryan, back at home and celebrating with Brie…
Yes baby!!! So proud of you! ❤️ @WWEDanielBryan @wwe #SDLive #yourNEWchampion pic.twitter.com/8F4N8nVDFU
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) November 14, 2018
So happy he’s finally home!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N5pWBIvdk2
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) November 14, 2018
– Here is CM Punk on The Grand Prize Game on WGN. Punk won the grand prize of a Divvy bike, but he also walked away with a Nelly’s Celebrity Sweat Workout DVD, a Duncan Keith Chicago Blackhawks bobblehead (after dedicating this one to his wife, April), the Child’s Play DVD collection and a Bozo the Clown winter hat.