Various News: Original Plans For Dean Ambrose’s Heel Turn, Daniel Bryan & Brie Celebrate, Video of CM Punk on The Grand Prize Game On WGN

November 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Dean Ambrose Raw 10.8.18

– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dean Ambrose’s heel turn was originally going to be much later and done on Roman Reigns leading to a likely WrestleMania match.

– Here is Daniel Bryan, back at home and celebrating with Brie…

– Here is CM Punk on The Grand Prize Game on WGN. Punk won the grand prize of a Divvy bike, but he also walked away with a Nelly’s Celebrity Sweat Workout DVD, a Duncan Keith Chicago Blackhawks bobblehead (after dedicating this one to his wife, April), the Child’s Play DVD collection and a Bozo the Clown winter hat.

