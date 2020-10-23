OVW Announces Partnership With Qatar Pro Wrestling

Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) has announced a new partnership with Qatar Pro Wrestling, a company based out of Middle East. Here’s a press release:

OVW/ASWA CREATES PARTNERSHIP WITH QATAR PRO WRESTLING

PROLIFIC WRESTLING ORGANIZATION PARTNERS WITH EMERGING COMPANY IN THE MIDDLE EAST

For over 25 years OVW Wrestling has been an icon in the world of professional wrestling. Our organization is one of the sport’s most storied companies. But, even with our legendary history, our story is one of the future as OVW Wrestling has never seen the momentum, excitement, or global reach that we have today.

“We are excited to welcome QPW to the OVW/ASWA family! We’ve seen unprecedented growth in 2020 and expanded our reach to millions of homes worldwide and now we have another great opportunity to expand our passionate OVW fanbase and our special brand of wrestling,” said OVW Wrestling CEO/OWNER AL SNOW.

“OPW is proud to announce this very exciting partnership with OVW Wrestling and Al Snow Wrestling Academy (ASWA). This partnership is another milestone between the Middle East North Africa Region and the USA to exchange training know-how, talents and event collaborations to grow all parties involved. QPW and OVW/ASWA will use each others network as an extended international expansion for potential talents and contributing to the Pro Wrestling business to the higher level,” said QPW CHAIRMAN AL AL MARAFI.

QPW is the biggest and the first wrestling association in the Middle East located in Gulf region which will run events though MENA. QPW will be representing some of the top wrestlers and legends of the professional wrestling world alongside an array of Arabian wrestling talent. QPW presents a show to audiences of all ages that the whole family will enjoy.