OVW TV Episode 1103: ‘The National Championship Rumble’ (Video)
October 4, 2020
– Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) released the latest episode of OVW TV. You can view the latest episode for the show below. This week’s episode features The National Championship rumble to crown a OVW National Heavyweight champion. Here’s the description for this week’s OVW TV show:
“Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz, OVW Heavyweight Champion Tony Gunn, Brian Pillman Jr., Jake Crist, Sinn Bodhi, Dustin Jackson, all of OVW’s champions and others title holders from around the country make history as they compete in a 21-man Rumble to become the first EVER OVW National Champion! Who will leave with that historic honor? Presented by Gladiator Sports Network
