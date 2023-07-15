wrestling / News
Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals Set Following AEW Rampage
We have our finals for the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament following this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Willow Nightingale defeated Athena in the semifinals of the tournament on tonight’s show in a semifinal match. She got the pin on the ROH Women’s Champion with a roll-up to advance onto the finals.
Nightingale will face Ruby Soho in the finals of the tournament, which takes place on Saturday’s Collision. The updated lineup for that show is:
* AEW Tag Team Championship Two Out Of Three Fall Match: FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold
* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals: Ricky Starks vs. CM Punk
* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals: Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale
