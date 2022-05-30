wrestling / News
Owen Hart Tournament Titles Pay Homage To Stampede Wrestling
May 30, 2022 | Posted by
On Sunday night at AEW Double or Nothing, Adam Cole defeated Samoa Joe in the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournament and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. defeated Ruby Soho in the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournament to become the inaugural winners. Both were presented with a title belts from Martha Hart which actually closely resemble the NWA Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship, a title that Owen held twice in 1987 in Stampede Wrestling. Check out a photo of the original belt below:
The Owen Hart Championships are built to pay homage to the old Stampede belts pic.twitter.com/7EaofTQ4L7
— xIAMHOLLYWOODx (@xIAMHOLLYWOODx) May 30, 2022
