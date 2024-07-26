PAC Sends Message To CMLL, Says Death Triangle Is Coming To Mexico

In a digital exclusive yesterday, PAC sent a message to CMLL and said that Death Triangle would be coming to Arena Mexico very soon. As he said ‘tomorrow’, which means the trio will appear at tonight’s Viernes Especatular.

He said: “Hello, Mexico. My name is The Bastard. El Bastardo. And tomorrow night in Arena, Mexico, is a very historic occasion. Long overdue. Death Triangle are here, and we are here to make a statement. So, Mexico City, are you ready for the best and most dangerous trio on the face of planet Earth? I hope so. See you soon.”