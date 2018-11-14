Various News: Pac Craps on Japan in Twitter Post, Impact Returning to Las Vegas, Best of Shows to Close Out 2018

– Pac keeps living up to his Twitter handle of “BastardPac,” this time around crapping on Japan…

CRAP CULTURE. CRAP PEOPLE. CRAP COUNTRY. SEE YA JAPAN !!! I'll be back to tax some gold. 🇯🇵👎 — KING IS DEAD (@BASTARDPAC) November 14, 2018

– Impact completed their television tapings for the week at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas last night. They will return to Las Vegas in 2019 for TV tapings in February on the 15th through the 17th.

– The final two episodes of Impact Wrestling for 2018 on December 20th and 27th will be “Best Of” shows.