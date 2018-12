PAC Wins Open the Dragon Gate Title In Japan

Ringside News reports that PAC is now the Open the Dragon Gate champion after defeating Masato Yoshino in the main event in Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. This is his first title since leaving WWE. You can see photos of his win below.

WHAT AN EXCEPTIONAL BASTARD. pic.twitter.com/j8RyMUhu2O — KING IS DEAD (@BASTARDPAC) December 4, 2018