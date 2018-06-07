Pacific Rim Director Wants Batista to Star in a God of War Movie

Pacific-Rim director Steven S. DeKnight confirmed that he has talked with Sony about directing a future God of War movie, and told ComicBook.com that he’d like to cast Batista as Kratos in an R rated big screen adaptation…

Somebody asked me, ‘Well, who would you have to have Kratos?’ And immediately for me: Dave Batista would be the man. I think he can do anything. You can do drama, real emotion, humor, action. It’s funny because when I sat down with the Sony PlayStation people, one of the first things we both said is R-rated because I always use the original Conan the Barbarian as my touchstone, that it needs to be R-rated.