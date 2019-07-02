Paige Wants Her Brothers in NXT UK, Says NXT Needs to Hire Them, Open to Doing Appearances in NXT UK

– talkSPORT recently interviewed WWE’s Paige, who discussed the film based on her life, Fighting With My Family, pushing to become a manager after she retired, and possibly appearing in NXT UK. Paige also discussed how NXT UK needs to “get their s*** together” and hire her brothers, Zack and Roy Bevis. Below are some highlights.

Paige on having a film made about her life: “I’m over the moon with it. It was in good hands with Stephen Merchant writing and directing it and then obviously having Dwayne [Johnson] as a producer, it was just perfect. They were like, ‘we promise you we’re not going to spin your story any differently than it was, you’re going to love it’ and I was just like ‘it’s fine, but there’s a lot of s**t that happened [laughs]. They did such an incredible job and I couldn’t have asked for it to be any better. Just the response for it was crazy – people loved it! People truly loved it and it was number one over in the UK and Europe and it did amazing over here in America – I’m just so happy for my family.

Paige on pushing to manage Ronda Rousey or Asuka after she retired: “After retiring, I pitched to manage Ronda Rousey and Asuka. I’ve always pitched for Asuka because I think she is such an amazing athlete and a wonderful person, the only thing she really lacks is the microphone skills. Obviously I then had the GM role that I loved, but after that they offered me a role as a producer and I actually said yes. But after a few weeks I had to tell them I didn’t actually want to do that. It’s an amazing job, don’t get me wrong, but at 26/27, I still want to be in front of the camera and I don’t want to hang my boots up in that regard just yet.”

Paige on possibly doing appearances for NXT UK: “I would definitely do appearances for NXT UK, but I just want my brothers to be apart of it – Zack and Roy. I just think the WWE are dropping the ball when it comes to my brothers and I’m not just saying that being bias, but the movie came out and they’ve got this elevation right now, great gimmicks and they could be in NXT UK in a heartbeat. And they want to do that. And I would love to go and make appearances, even if I’m the one that comes out and introduces my brothers to the NXT UK universe. It would be such a good moment for them. NXT UK need to get their s**t together and hire my brothers.