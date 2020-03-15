Paige Says an In-Ring Return is Possible One Day, Recalls WrestleMania Debut and Most Surreal Part Of Making Her Movie

Paige spoke with Inside the Ropes for a new interview and discussed the possibility of an in-ring return one day, her first WrestleMania match and more. Of course, Paige’s in-ring career ended in 2018 due to her neck injuries, but she said a return is a possibility even if it won’t happen anytime soon.

On how she felt going into her first WrestleMania match: “Dude, it gives me chills just thinking about it. Because you know, I come from a little city of Norwich where not a lot of people have come out of there and been a success, right? So it just felt really wild to have that and then go to WWE, where you dream of being but you never thought you would be because you’re not the typical diva back then. Like, I didn’t look like any of those girls. All those girls were so beautiful, you had your Kelly Kellys, you know. And they were just so gorgeous. And then you had me, like this scruffy little pale goth who comes in with piercings and stuff like that, who doesn’t even know how to brush her hair. Still doesn’t know how to brush her hair. But apparently people like it, they liked it. But yeah, to get that WrestleMania moment too was wonderful. It was insane. Like, it’s still surreal when I think back, I always forget the stuff that I had done. And then when I think about it I’m like, ‘Damn I did some things, that’s really cool’.”

On the most surreal moment from the Fighting with My Family process: “I can’t pinpoint like an exact moment, actually. Because it was being told it, and then being like, ‘Don’t get your hopes up for it.’ And then a year or two went by and still nothing was happening, so I’m like, ‘Huh.’ But then Dwayne at SummerSlam introduced me to Stephen Merchant. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s Stephen Merchant! I love him!’ I’m a big fan of him and his work. So I was just like, ‘Oh my god, you giant. I love you.’ And it was surreal to talk to Stephen Merchant every day, because he wanted to know everything. Like, the tiniest detail. He went to NXT, he went to my house, he went to stay with my family in that little council house. Like, he did everything. And then with my family and stuff like that. You know how they are, they’re very, like — they’re crazy.’ So he was like, ‘The script wrote itself when I come to your parents, I just followed them around with a notepad once a night.’ But that was surreal.

“And then him showing me the movie, like when it was finally done. And I couldn’t get through it because I was crying so much. And then you know — there was just so many different moments. And then going to Sundance, and then movie fairs, and then being #1 in the UK. You’re just like, ‘What is happening? People get biopics when they die, and I’m alive watching myself. This is weird. And I was sitting next to Florence [Pugh] at Sundance, and she was just like, any moment she was on screen she just kept looking at me, and then she was like sinking further and further into her chair and I was like, ‘You’re doing so good! You played me so good.’ And she was just like, ‘But you’re not dead so this is weird!'”

On the possibility of an in-ring return someday: “I think it is always a possibility one day, you can never say never. But it’s not going to be any time soon. You know, that’s mostly all I can say about it. It’s really hard, because I just had a neck surgery in August. My neck is just getting healthier quicker the second time around which is crazy, I feel absolutely fantastic. So, we’ll see where it goes.”

