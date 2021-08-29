Paige Teases Comeback: ‘I’m Not Done Yet’

– As previously reported, former WWE Divas champion Paige noted during a Twitch stream that her current WWE contract is set to expire in June of this year. Additionally, the former champion started trending on Twitter today after tweeting, “I’m not done yet.” You can see her tweet below.

Also, Instinct Culture’s Denise Salcedo reports that Paige said in her Twitch stream this weekend that she’s working hard to mount a wrestling comeback. However, if and when she does, she does not plan on telling anyone because she wants it to be a surprise. She’s not returning to the ring tomorrow, but she’s reportedly “mentally ready now.” She also plans on sharing her progress on TikTok.

Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, was previously forced to retire from her in-ring career in 2018 due to a serious neck injury.

I’m not done yet. 💪🏼 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) August 29, 2021