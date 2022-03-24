Paige VanZant On When She May Make In-Ring Debut, Talks Decision to Sign With AEW

Paige VanZant is training for her AEW in-ring debut, and she recently discussed when she expects to debut as well as why she signed with AEW. VanZant was a guest on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On Dan Lambert having an influence on her decision to sign with AEW: “[Lambert] was definitely a big part of it, I went with him in a few instances, he’s a big part of AEW. Watching them, I knew my career was going to take me to WWE or AEW, I was watching both of them, huge fan of both, the first AEW show I went to though, the feeling, the audience, the crowd, everything about it, I just knew I belonged and it would be something I’d be really good at. The whole atmosphere of the show they put on is iconic. I knew that was the place for me.”

On if there was a bidding war for her: “Not a bidding war, no. There were different contract details and styles. There were things that AEW, they’re working hand-in-hand with BKFC and letting me be a professional fighter. I still get to be myself. It’s not an exclusive full-time wrestling contract. I’m in AEW and going to wrestle for them, but they’re also letting me be a part of BKFC, so I’m definitely not done boxing and definitely not done fighting. It was an amazing partnership that they’re willing to work with me and all the other things I still want to do.”

On when she expects to make her in-ring debut: “In a perfect world, here in the next few months, honestly. Between the coaches and everybody seeing as quickly as I’m picking it up, I truly believe I’ll be ready to get in there in a month or two.”