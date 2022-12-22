Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.21.22  

AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash

December 21st, 2022 | Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas

Alright, so my vacation and holiday stuff has caused me to take a step back from reviews this month. I even planned on doing one for Dark yesterday but things got in the way.

Ricky Starks, who lost in last week’s main event, kicked off the show. He should’ve come off as a big star last week but it didn’t quite work out that way. He cut a babyface promo about getting back to the shot and losing like a man while MJF won like a coward. The JAS interrupted and I saw a tweet that nailed it saying that Starks has been getting over, so it’s Jericho’s time to cool him off with a feud that goes on way too long. Jericho, along with Garcia and Guevara, offered Starks a spot in the JAS. Starks declined and noted that Jericho lost to Action Andretti last week and said the J in JAS should stand for jobber. Ouch. He also challenged Jericho next week but got jumped from behind by Jake Hager and his hat. Action Andretti made the save and they sent the heels packing.

Match #5 In Best Of Seven Series No Disqualifications Rules: Death Triangle [3] vs. The Elite [1]

This series has been fun but I will admit to it having some diminishing returns. Maybe the new lack of rules will help it. The stipulations gave away that this would go seven matches though I wish AEW had the balls to end this in 5 or 6. This was a wacky match complete with Alex and Cutler getting involved, big dives, and weapons like a Christmas tree and barbed wire broom. The fact that they found a way to use the broom was pretty impressive. The hammer became a story point again as Fénix used it on Omega but the former AEW Champion somehow kicked out. The finish came a bit after, with the Bucks saving Kenny from a triple hammer spot and beating Fénix with the Indytaker at the 13:48 mark. Another fun match in the series. [***¾]

Post-match, Death Triangle went full heel and attacked after the bell, bloodying the Bucks.

We got footage from a pissed off MJF last week after running from Bryan Danielson. He was pissed that Danielson stole his moment.

Action Andretti was interviewed and he put over his big win last week until 2.0 interrupted him. They said he was so hot right now that he’s basically on fire. Cue Jericho to show up and throw a fireball at the rookie.

Renee Paquette conducted an interview with Bryan Danielson in the ring. Again, he came out of the heel tunnel. He discussed his bond with William Regal and how he made him the wrestler he is today. Bryan called out MJF but got Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway instead, who dissed his vegan lifestyle and said he can’t cut Page to a title shot. Stokely’s “you raggedy bitch” response was 10/10. It led to a challenge for a fight and Page said he won’t do it for San Antonio but he’ll face him next week.

We heard from Jon Moxley who discussed Hangman Page (who isn’t cleared to compete) and said he’ll make an example out of Darius Martin tonight on his behalf.

The King of TV Samoa Joe sent us holiday greetings but had none for Wardlow, who he faces next week.

Exodus Prime (0-0 on Dynamite) vs. Hook (16-0)

Hook is barely on TV anymore yet he still gets a bigger pop than basically everyone. Maybe trot him out there more and give us less Jarrett and Lethal. Just an idea. Prime got in Hook’s face and paid for it with a corner assault, lariat, and Redrum. That ended this in 1:00. [NR]

Stokely cut a promo on the tron as Big Bill and Lee Moriarty beat up Jungle Boy, chokeslamming him into a dumpster.

Darius Martin (9-3 in 2022) vs. Jon Moxley

I love having Moxley around but that man more than earned his vacation. We didn’t see his record since his entrance came during the commercial. Moxley has had good outings with Dante Martin but he didn’t click quite as well with Darius. I don’t know if it was the bright lights or what but it just didn’t work. They had a fine match here with Darius looking to fly and Moxley making things physical. It just peaked at fine. Moxley laid into him with forearms and a suplex in the crowd while also talking smack to Dante. Darius put up a decent fight but never threatened and lost to the Death Rider in 8:35. [**½]

A video package aired to hype Shida/Hayter.

We got more from the Book of Hobbs which talks about how his childhood trauma helped turn him into a monster.

FTR (35-8-1) vs. The Gunns (14-3)

This was about as basic a tag match as you’ll see FTR have. They typically can get something really good out of every team, yet it didn’t work with The Gunns. The idea here is that FTR are in a bit of a slump after losing to The Acclaimed and dropping the ROH Tag Titles to the Briscoes. Cash got isolated for a bit and Cash got the hot tag to do his thing though again, this didn’t have the snap and excitement that I wanted. Cash busted out a dive off the apron a few minutes before the ending, which saw Dax get a pin countered and Colton used the ropes for leverage to win in 9:01. I don’t think anyone was clamoring for this result. [**¼]

Jay Lethal and his crew HAVE to get TV time according to Tony Khan, so Sonjay did a rap about The Acclaimed.

Tony Schiavone and Rick Ross were in the ring for the face to face between Swerve and Keith Lee. Ross almost immediately called Lee a “big motherfucker” that was missed by the censors. Swerve showed up late and didn’t like the accusations that have been thrown his way. Swerve told Keith to have eyes in the back of his head and that’s when someone popped up behind him. It was Parker Boudreaux and that landed with the crowd like a WET FART. Tony Khan’s obsessions with putting Lethal’s crew, the Trustbusters, and similar talents on TV are a huge reason why 2022 AEW is far inferior to what they did in 2021. Anyway, Lee kicked Parker’s ass but another dude showed up and they all beat him up before Swerve double stomped a cinder block onto Lee as he was placed on steel steps.

RAMPAGE

$300,00 Three Kings Trios Christmas Casino Royale or whatever. Teams include Best Friends and Orange Cassidy, Dark Order, the Blackpool Combat Club, and more.

We’ll hear from Wardlow and Eddie Kingston and Ortiz

Jade Cargill vs. Vertvixen

Anthony Bowen and Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

DYNAMITE

Match #6 between The Elite and Death Triangle

Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe for the TNT Title

Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter [c] (9-3 in 2022) vs. Hikaru Shida (55-10)

Shida started as the aggressor, taking the fight right to the champion. Commentary noted that Shida’s title reign came without fans in attendance and that it would mean a lot to win in front of a big crowd. Shida held serve going into a commercial break but during that time, Hayter took over and hit a suplex into the corner. Hayter proved to be just as aggressive, kicking the shit out of Shida’s head by the guardrail at one point. They continued the hard hitting stuff until Shida nailed a suplex off the apron that sent us into a second commercial break. Returning, this hit another gear with moonsault attempts, big lariats, and more. As Shida got going, Britt Baker got involved and took a kendo stick shot for her actions. However, that opened the door for Hayter to try a powerbomb, which she did with impressive strength. Shida survived a lariat as well but the Hayterade lariat ended this in 16:16. A hell of a fight that is just the kind of shit I am here for. Hard hitting and felt like a women’s match that actually mattered. Give me more shit like this, AEW. [****]

Britt put the boots to Shida which brought out Toni Storm to make the save until Hayter cracked her with the Women’s Title. Saraya made one final save so the faces could stand tall.