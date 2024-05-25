Pantoja’s WWE King & Queen Of The Ring Review  

Apologies everyone, I just got to my computer for the show and had no idea there was a Kickoff match. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill retained the Women’s Tag Team Titles against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in 8:03.

Women’s World Championship: Becky Lynch [c] vs. Liv Morgan

Becky found a cool way to turn the bodysuits into a themed gear as it looks like a suit and Cory Graves made a Peaky Blinders reference. Surprised to see this open with some basic grappling given how heated the rivalry is. That doesn’t last long though as Becky uses a big boot to send Liv down. The fight spills outside where they trade shots and brawl before Liv pulls Becky off the top onto her back for a near fall. Liv avoids Becky’s trademark corner kick and gets the upper hand. Liv slaps Becky but takes a boot and elbow only to then drop Becky face first on the turnbuckle. She works an arm wrench to wear Becky down. The champ uses a rollup for two and then we get the double clothesline that keeps both down. When they’re up, they trade right hands to dueling chants. Becky wins out and gets going with a Bexploder and baseball slide. A diving fist off the apron follows before Becky tries her leg drop off the top. Liv cuts her off but Becky fights her off and gets two on a missile dropkick. Liv counters the Dis-Arm-Her to a rollup for two. Liv wastes some time laughing so Becky gains control again with a corner combination, followed by the leg drop but again Liv avoids it and hits a missile dropkick of her own. Becky counters Oblivion with a reverse DDT and gets two. Liv retaliates with her own offense for two and starts to grow frustrated. Becky slaps on an armbar but Liv counters into the Rings of Saturn. I will always pop for that move. Becky turns it into the Dis-Arm-Her just as Dominik Mysterio shows up, supposedly to prevent Liv from getting Rhea’s belt. The distraction allows Liv to hit the Codebreaker for two. Bret’s Rope superplex from Becky and Dom slides a chair in for Becky to use. He distracts the referee and Liv casually runs over to hit a DDT on the chair. Oblivion follows and we’ve got a new champion.

Winner: Liv Morgan in 15:22

This had some weird pacing issues but was good overall. [***1/4]

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn [c] vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable

Gable sends Maxxine away and is only accompanied by Otis. The early goings here see Reed overpower both men until Sami takes him out with a dive and goes to work on Gable. Reed returns and slams Sami onto Chad in a pretty cool move. He ends up down as the crowd goes nuts for Sami and Chad traps him in the apron to beat on him. Chad then comes off the top with a missile dropkick on Reed. Sami rallies and takes both men out with a tope con hilo. Sami gets two on a sunset flip bomb on Reed and the crowd is loving everything he does. Chad responds by going for a superplex but Reed is up and does the Tower of Doom spot to take them both out. Reed misses a moonsault and Gable hits him with one but Sami breaks up the pin. They continue to trade stuff until Chad traps Reed in the ankle lock only for Sami to put Chad in one of his own. Sami surprises many by getting Reed up for a Blue Thunder Bomb that earns him a near fall. Reed gets both up for a double Samoan DropReed then takes them out with a tope suicida. Gable avoids a Helluva Kick and starts with German Suplexes, only for Sami to counter after two and hit two of his own. Reed gets involved only for Gable to German suplex Reed AND Sami at the same time. Gable shouts at Otis that NOW’S THE TIME, which just involves Otis taking out Reed. Why wouldn’t Otis do that earlier? It’s No DQ. Anyway, he wants Otis to do the same to Sami but the big man can’t pull the trigger. Chad shoves and slaps him and when Otis goes to do the move, Sami ducks and Otis lays out Gable. Sami then hits the Helluva Kick on Bronson inside and wins.

Winner: Sami Zayn in 13:39

One hell of a fun triple threat match with some creative spots and a hot crowd. [***3/4]

Byron Saxton gets a word with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill about their win earlier and how well they’ve gelled. They just say they have each other’s backs and will take on all challengers.

Queen of the Ring Finals: Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax

They’re hyping this as David vs. Goliath. Lyra avoids Nia’s grasp at every turn to start but she squashed in the corner when trying a sleeper hold. Lyra avoids her charging in and goes after the leg but gets squashed a few more times in the corner. Nia chokes her with her boot in the corner and Lyra uses some leaping headbutts to try and send her back. Nia wears her down for a while, slowing the pace and flinging Lyra across the ring. Lyra avoids a Nia drop and then counters her outside with a bulldog, giving her an opening. She adds a tornado DDT inside for two but then Nia gets going again and wants the Banzai again only for Lyra to kick her leg out from under her leg. She gets two on a double stomp and pounces but Nia comes back. Lyra makes an obvious mistake by trying a corner powerbomb only for Nia to hit the Banzai/A-NIA-lator to win.

Winner: Nia Jax in 9:38

I get what they were going for here as the formula is simple. It didn’t totally work but was servicable and better than a lot of Nia matches. [**3/4]

Post-match, Nia cut a heel promo about how she’s happy to make everyone mad.

I ran to the bathroom and missed a Becky Lynch segment where she was apparently pissed about losing.

King of the Ring Finals: Gunther vs. Randy Orton

Orton takes forever with his entrance, moving very slowly and Gunther stares him down the entire time. They go into a feeling out process of tie-ups, arm wringers, and the like. The crowd is rabid for Randall. The first chops changes things a bit as Gunther uses it after the ref calls for a clean break. Orton feels it and eats a couple more, trying to shrug them off. Orton fires off several shots and uppercuts but one chop from Gunther sends him back. Gunther finds an opening and pounces, wearing him down after finding an opening following his blocking of the RKO. The crowd attempts to get Orton going but Gunther just uses abdominal stretches and neck cranks, transitioning from body part to body part. Orton’s chest is bruised. He uses a body slam but finally Orton turns things around and fire off some clotheslines. Gunther avoids the power slam and Orton clutches at his knee. Gunther gets two on a lariat and Orton responds by hitting the snap powerslam, though it didn’t have the snap he usually does. He takes a moment but still manages to hit the draping DDT. Orton wants the RKO but Gunther shoves him away and delivers another slam. He gets two on a splash off the top but misses a second. Orton hits the RKO from outta nowhere but is too hurt to cover quickly and Gunther rolls outside. Once there, Orton backdrops him onto the announce table twice. Gunther interrupts by slamming Orton into the apron but Orton counters a powerbomb outside and drops him on the table again. Back inside, Gunther works a half crab that Orton keeps breaking up with kicks. Orton hits a second RKO and covers but Gunther kicks out by going after the bad knee, which couldn’t even be planted on the mat. He then turns Orton over into a crucifix that gets the job done. Orton’s shoulders were up so that was kind of a botch.

Winner: Gunther in 21:48

That ruled as Gunther can basically do no wrong. I do wish the finish was cleaner though. [****1/4]

Gunther gets presented the crown by Triple H (like Nia did earlier). The fans chant “you deserve it” but he turns it around on them by saying what he deserves is none of their business and that he will win the World Title at SummerSlam.

Triple H confirms Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest for the World Title in Scotland at Clash at the Castle on June 15.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes [c] vs. Logan Paul

Logan gave his brass knux to Michael Cole as he promised he’d deliver a clear, fair fight. Good, even back and forth to start and when Cody goes for his drop down uppercut, Logan blocks it, slams the fist down and calls him a bitch. Cody gets angry and shoves him before using the ropes to help him on a stalling gordbuster. Logan takes control outside, talking trash while doing so, and then getting two on a gutwrench suplex inside. Cody damaged his ribs on a fall outside and Logan targets it. Cody nails some left hands but Logan responds with some knees and an octopus stretch. Cody stops him with a Disaster Kick that sends Logan outside. Out there, Cody gets aggressive but takes a body shot and then Logan drinks from Prime, only for Cody to hit him with the bottle. He gets into an argument with one of the Prime bottle entourage dudes at ringside. The other one gives Logan brass knux, which he uses on Cody’s ribs when he jumps at him. Logan argues with Michael Cole, who calls him a loser and chastises him for going aginst his word. Graves has to stand between them and that allows Cody to take Logan out with a tope suicida. Cody fires off a powerslam and some Dusty Rhodes like shots for two. Cody applies the Figure Four and Logan sells it by whining like he’s in the most pain ever. Pretty good. He gets to the ropes but then the Cody Cutter connects and Logan manages to kick out. Cody seemingly wants the Vertebreaker but Logan counters into his own Cross Rhodes for a near fall. The fight spills outside where Logan clears off the announce table and trash talks Cole a bit. Cody and Logan battle on the table where Cody then hops to the guardrail and leaps back into a Cody Cutter on the table that doesn’t break it. Cody’s ribs are still giving him problems, allowing Logan to take over and get him on the other announce table. He climbs the top with his Prime bottle and hits a big splash through the table, complete with a sick 8K drone camera angle. Logan adds another frog splash inside for two. Logan says he hates Cody as he hits more shots but misses a charge in the corner. He then sends Cody into the official and splashes him himself. Cody hoists Logan up and delivers the Vertebreaker but there’s no referee. Logan uses a low blow and then gets the brass knux. However, the guest ring announcer grabs Logan’s leg to stop him. That’s a weird spot. Cody blocks the knux and delivers the Cross Rhodes trio to retain.

Winner: Cody Rhodes in 24:14

This was on its way to four stars but I didn’t like the finish. The random ring announcer getting involved was weird and threw things off. Still, a really good outing beforehand. [***3/4]