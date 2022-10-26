Pantoja’s WWE NXT Review 10.25.22  

WWE NXT

October 25th, 2022 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida

NXT Champion:Bron Breakker [2]

NXT Women’s Champion: Mandy Rose [1]

NXT North American Champion: Wes Lee [1]

NXT Tag Team Champions:Pretty Deadly [1]

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions:Katana Chance & Kayden Carter [1]

Following a fun Halloween Havocevent, I figured I’d give some time to the newest episode of NXT. Speaking of that show, we opened with a recap of it.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter [c] vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

I’m not big on stark and Lyons but I really like Carter and Chance as a duo. I think I mentioned it before my friend dubbed them the Motor City Machine Girls and they displayed that early with some fast paced tandem offense. They’re just so much fun. Like, Carter taunted Lyons after a blind tag and Kacy came in from behind with offense. It’s simple but it works for them. The challengers took over with stereo slams outside heading into commercial. Chance took the heat during that time before making the hot tag and Carter came in rolling. Things broke down soon after and Stark rolled up Chance to win the titles in a decision I wasn’t too pleased with. BUT WAIT. A second official came out to note that Chance wasn’t the legal woman, so this must restart. Honestly, that was a weird call. The next segment saw a fantastic near fall after Chance hit a top rope Spanish Fly. Chance broke up a Lyons pin before the champs retained with their neckbreaker/450 splash combo in 14:47 total. That was a good way to start the show even with the awkward restart. [***]

Ilja Dragunov spoke about how he feels that JD McDonagh is standing in the way of him being back on top. Tonight, he’ll eliminate him.

We got another one of those T-Bar vignettes about how the second coming won’t be a retribution.

Our new North American Champion Wes Lee came out for a promo. He talked about how he never thought he’d make it to WWE, let alone be champion as a singles guy. He was very appreciative in this babyface promo. Grayson Waller interrupted to rain on the parade despite his loss on Saturday. Surprisingly, R-Truth then interrupted in a Halloween costume to introduce us to Halloween Havoc. That led to some enjoyable back and forth where R-Truth found it that the show was a few days ago, celebrated with Wes Lee over the title win, and thought Waller had a British accent instead of being Australia. Waller challenged him to a match next week if he can remember the date and went to attack only to get sent packing. Kind of an odd segment but I had fun.

Blade and Enofe got hyped about their title match tonight.

Apollo Crews was interviewed and reiterated that Bron Breakker is who he’s gunning for.

Lash Legend vs. Shotzi

Quincy Elliott brought out Shotzi. This was your typical Lash Legend match. She kind of lumbers around and is still very green but she’s getting time to develop, as she should in developmental. Elliott provided a quick distraction though the outcome was never in doubt. Shotzi won with Never Wake Up in 3:37. [NR]

The Creed Brothers cut a promo ahead of Brutus getting five minutes with Damon Kemp. Kemp appeared on screen to say Julius got lucky and that he’ll give Brutus his five minutes another time. Then, Sanga and Veer showed up to jump the Creeds and leave them laying.

Pretty Deadly cut a promo backstage calling themselves charismatic and beloved before dissing Blade and Enofe.

We got an awkward Facetime style segment involving the members of Toxic Attraction. Next week they celebrate a year of Mandy as champ.

NXT Tag Team Championship: Pretty Deadly [c] vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

This should be fun as both teams are a blast. The challengers came out firing, overwhelming Pretty Deadly and sending them packing heading into the commercial break. Returning, Enofe became the face in peril and Pretty Deadly used quick tags to keep him isolated. Enofe turned the tide with a suplex outside but still got taken out soon after. Blade’s hot tag was pretty great and he brought the crowd to his feet with a dive over the turnbuckle. There was a near fall for the challengers that the fans totally bit on. That was the closest they’d get as the champs won with Spilled Milk in 12:30. This was another good tag tonight. [***]

We now heard from JD McDonagh, who likes being the evil in NXT.

Backstage, Stark and Lyons are frustrated about the loss but have another title shot soon.

Schism came out to finally reveal the masked member of the group. Joe Gacy and the other unmasked folks got to talk to start the segment. Man, I miss when Zack Gibson was just a great dick heel. The big reveal came and it’s Ava Raine, daughter of The Rock. She says Schism gives her the love and acceptance she’s always wanted. This family completes her. This is a choice to say the least.

Sol Ruca and Indi Hartwell traded words backstage ahead of their match.

An audio clip from a call the PC got was aired and it rhymed a bunch.

Indi Hartwell vs. Sol Ruca

NXT seems to not know what to do with Indi without The Way or Dexter around. Call her up or make her more prominent. Build her up as another opponent for Mandy. Indi won here with a forearm to the back of the head in 1:21. [NR]

Indi was attacked by Elektra Lopez, who when also took out Sol.

We got another Chase U segment where Bodhi Hayward didn’t show up for a presentation. Duke Hudson sucked up to Chase and stole someone’s pen to take notes on Survivor Series.

A Roxanne Perez vignette aired about how she will stay true to who she is at heart.

Blade and Enofe left the PC stressed only to hop in a truck driven by Odyssey Jones and a bunch of partying ladies.

NEXT WEEK

· Mandy Rose celebrates a year as champion

· Bron Breakker returns

· R-Truth vs. Grayson Waller

Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

Before the bell even rang, Dragunov attacked and slammed JD from the top. JD had to weather that storm and fought back to the point where he knocked Dragunov off the apron, sending him crashing into the announce table. That was enough to bring out the medics as he was clearly in bad shape. This took us through the commercial. Of course, Dragunov is too tough to give up so he kept at it and JD took full advantage of the damage. That was the story going forward as JD was vicious in his assault. Dragunov got going but then collapsed due to what had happened to him. He could barely go on but the tough dude wouldn’t give in. With him on the ground, JD choked him out to win in 13:32. That was good but man, I really don’t get the constant pushing of JD McDonagh. [***¼]