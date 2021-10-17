wrestling / News

Paradigm Pro Fourth Anniversary Show Results: New Champion Crowned, More

October 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paradigm Pro Wrestling

Paradigm Pro Wrestling held a doubleheader on Friday night for their fourth anniversary that saw a new PPW Champion crowned and more. You can see the results from the promotion’s Dey Know & As The Rush Comes shows below, per Fightful:

As The Rush Comes Results

* UWFI Rules: Derek Neal defeats Max ZERO

* UWFI Rules: Tommy Vendetta defeats AKIRA

* UWFI Rules: Jeffrey John defeats Victor Analog

* UWFI Rules: Austin Connelly defeats Davey Richards

* British Rounds: Sidney Von Engeland defeats Travis Huckabee

* UWFI Rules: Eden Von Engeland defeats Shea McCoy

* UWFI Rules: Bruce Grey defeats Gregory Iron

* PPW Heavy Hitters Championship UWFI Rules: Isaiah Broner (c) defeats Matt Makowski

* PPW Super Middleweight Championship UWFI Rules Match: Jordan Blade (c) defeats Janai Kai

* PPW Brass Knuckles Championship: Ron Mathis def. Bobby Beverly and Flash Thompson and Josh Crane and Mo Atlas

Dey Know Results

* Merrik Donovan def. Freddie Hudson

* PPW Tag Team Championships: The Ody (Chris Copeland & Jack Andrews) (c) def. The Lost Boys (Adam Slade & Chase Holliday) and Mandatory Violence Connection (Cameron Saturn & Eli Knight)

* Zay Washington def. Brayden Lee

* MidwestTerritory.com Title Championship: Calvin Tankman (c) vs. Shane Taylor ended in a no contest.

* Charlie Kruel def. Billie Starkz and Joseline Navarro and Kayla Kassidy

* Davey Richards def. Cole Radrick

* PPW Championship: Suge D def. Myron Reed (c)

