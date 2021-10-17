wrestling / News
Paradigm Pro Fourth Anniversary Show Results: New Champion Crowned, More
Paradigm Pro Wrestling held a doubleheader on Friday night for their fourth anniversary that saw a new PPW Champion crowned and more. You can see the results from the promotion’s Dey Know & As The Rush Comes shows below, per Fightful:
As The Rush Comes Results
* UWFI Rules: Derek Neal defeats Max ZERO
* UWFI Rules: Tommy Vendetta defeats AKIRA
* UWFI Rules: Jeffrey John defeats Victor Analog
* UWFI Rules: Austin Connelly defeats Davey Richards
MAD DOG CONNELLY JUST DEFEATED DAVEY RICHARDS HOLY SHIT! #PPWFour pic.twitter.com/zEAeqDOZGt
— Everything Pro Wrestling 🙂 (@Aregularindyfan) October 16, 2021
* British Rounds: Sidney Von Engeland defeats Travis Huckabee
* UWFI Rules: Eden Von Engeland defeats Shea McCoy
* UWFI Rules: Bruce Grey defeats Gregory Iron
* PPW Heavy Hitters Championship UWFI Rules: Isaiah Broner (c) defeats Matt Makowski
* PPW Super Middleweight Championship UWFI Rules Match: Jordan Blade (c) defeats Janai Kai
Strike exchange #PPWFour @Janai_Kai @Jordan_Blade92 @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/dienqkotKs
— Creamy (@Creamy_ItIs) October 16, 2021
* PPW Brass Knuckles Championship: Ron Mathis def. Bobby Beverly and Flash Thompson and Josh Crane and Mo Atlas
Hoodfoot & Ron Mathis are the final 2 remaining, only 1 can be PPW Brass Knuckles Champion. #PPWFour pic.twitter.com/dYlRbACqq2
— Everything Pro Wrestling 🙂 (@Aregularindyfan) October 16, 2021
Dey Know Results
* Merrik Donovan def. Freddie Hudson
* PPW Tag Team Championships: The Ody (Chris Copeland & Jack Andrews) (c) def. The Lost Boys (Adam Slade & Chase Holliday) and Mandatory Violence Connection (Cameron Saturn & Eli Knight)
* Zay Washington def. Brayden Lee
* MidwestTerritory.com Title Championship: Calvin Tankman (c) vs. Shane Taylor ended in a no contest.
* Charlie Kruel def. Billie Starkz and Joseline Navarro and Kayla Kassidy
* Davey Richards def. Cole Radrick
Northern lariat from @ColeRadrick! #PPWFour @ParadigmProWres @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/orkuzhZE27 pic.twitter.com/viGP2DuDlX
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) October 16, 2021
* PPW Championship: Suge D def. Myron Reed (c)
.@SugarDunkerton cuts Reed off with an uppercut! #PPWFour @ParadigmProWres @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/orkuzhZE27 pic.twitter.com/6OzNeyMwNq
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) October 16, 2021