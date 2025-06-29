– As previously noted, Jade Cargill defeated Asuka in the Queen of the Ring tournament finals yesterday at WWE Night of Champions Riyadh 2025. Cargill’s talent agency, Paradigm Sports Group, celebrated her win on Instagram.

The caption reads, “All hail the Queen! Jade Cargill dominates and conquers to become your 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring. Strength, style, and pure dominance—a Storm is coming to SummerSlam! @jadecargill @wwe” This is the first Queen of the Ring tournament win in Cargill’s WWE career.

With the victory, Jade Cargill will now go on to challenge the WWE Women’s Champion at SummerSlam 2025. The title is currently held by Tiffany Stratton. However, her bitter rival Naomi also currently holds a Money in the Bank briefcase, so she can cash in for a title shot whenever she wants for up to a year.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is slated for August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.