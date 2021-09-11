wrestling / News

Parker Boudreaux Changes Name to ‘Gunnar Harland’

September 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE.com Parker Boudreaux

– WWE developmental talent Parker Boudreaux has revealed his new ring name this week via Instagram. According to Parker Boudraux, his new professional name is “Gunnar Harland.” You can see his new Instagram post below.

Harland wrote in the caption, “Soul Reaper… NEW NAME. ‘GUNNAR HARLAND'” WWE announced his signing last February.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gunnar Harland, Parker Boudreaux, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading