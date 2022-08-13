wrestling / News

Parker Boudreaux Signs With AEW

August 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Parker Boudreaux AEW Image Credit: AEW

Parker Boudreaux is officially All Elite, signing a deal with AEW. Tony Khan announced after tonight’s episode of Rampage that Boudreaux, who worked a match on the show, has signed a deal with the company.

Khan wrote:

“After a win in his @AEWonTV debut + an eventful night for The Trustbusters, it’s official: @TheParkerB_ is #AllElite!”

Boudreaux previously appeared in WWE on the NXT brand as Harland, a disciple of Joe Gacy’s.

