Parker Boudreaux Signs With AEW
August 12, 2022
Parker Boudreaux is officially All Elite, signing a deal with AEW. Tony Khan announced after tonight’s episode of Rampage that Boudreaux, who worked a match on the show, has signed a deal with the company.
Khan wrote:
“After a win in his @AEWonTV debut + an eventful night for The Trustbusters, it’s official: @TheParkerB_ is #AllElite!”
Boudreaux previously appeared in WWE on the NXT brand as Harland, a disciple of Joe Gacy’s.
After a win in his @AEWonTV debut + an eventful night for The Trustbusters, it’s official: @TheParkerB_ is #AllElite!#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/IhwhTPfwiH
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 13, 2022
