Parker Boudreaux Signs With AEW

Parker Boudreaux is officially All Elite, signing a deal with AEW. Tony Khan announced after tonight’s episode of Rampage that Boudreaux, who worked a match on the show, has signed a deal with the company.

Khan wrote:

“After a win in his @AEWonTV debut + an eventful night for The Trustbusters, it’s official: @TheParkerB_ is #AllElite!”

Boudreaux previously appeared in WWE on the NXT brand as Harland, a disciple of Joe Gacy’s.