Passing of B. Brian Blair’s Son Announced at The Gathering

– PWInsider reports that the son of former WWE Superstar B. Brian Blair, the president of the Cauliflower Alley Club and former member of the Killer Bees, has tragically passed. PWInsider reports that the passing of Blair’s son was announced by Steve Keirn during the banquet at The Gathering II last night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

PWInsider reports that Blair’s son was killed earlier yesterday in Florida. No other details are available as of yet.

On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to Brian Blair and his family.