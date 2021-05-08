wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Dressed As Vince McMahon For Smackdown Last Night, Talked About Plans Changing
Pat McAfee showed up for last night’s episode of Smackdown while dressed as Vince McMahon and cut an in-character promo. The video didn’t air on last night’s episode. He later noted on Twitter that he had other plans but they were changed.
He wrote: “Tonight was gonna be a memorable 1. I was prepared to have no voice for weeks.. Got the Bentley driven DAHN there. Shaved my face 4 the first time in my life. Ideas got changed immediately after filming this. I’m thankful we got the clip.All in all fun night on #SmackDAHN”
