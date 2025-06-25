Pat McAfee Explains His Hiatus From WWE TV, Says He Was ‘Getting Exhausted’

Pat McAfee has explained why he hasn’t been on WWE TV the last few weeks, chalking it up to having too much going on. As noted, McAfee has been off of Raw where he normally serves as commentary for the last three weeks. He addressed the situation on Monday’s episode of the Pat McAfee show.

“I will not be commentating,” McAfee said of last night’s show (per Fightful). “Continuing to catch up on life as a whole. Post-Money in the Bank, Pre-Night of Champions. Feels like a good time.”

He continued, “I was getting pretty exhausted there. Shoutout to everybody in WWE looking out for me, too. Very thankful.”

While his comments suggest he may be back next week, there’s no confirmed word on if that’s the case. Wade Barrett filled in for McAfee three weeks ago with Corey Graves stepping up the last two weeks.