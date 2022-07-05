Pat McAfee Reveals McMahons’ Reaction to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 276 Undertaker Entrance

Israel Adesanya came out to the Undertaker’s entrance theme at UFC 276 and Pat McAfee discussed the McMahon’s reactions to seeing the entrance live. As noted over the weekend, Adesanya came out to the Dead Man’s theme and Vince and Stephanie McMahon, as well as Nick Khan, were in attendance at the show.

Pat McAfee was also there next to the executives and discussed the matter on his latest Pat McAfee Show episode, noting that he didn’t think Vince and Stephanie knew it was going to happen.

“I’m sitting there and the obvious question is ‘Did you guys know this was coming? Did we just so happen to be here when one of these things happened?,’” McAfee said (per Wrestling Inc). “I don’t think they knew that was coming. I’m not saying they were upset about it though, I think they loved that it was happening.”

He continued, “At one point I actually looked at Vince and was like ‘Hey, you should think about f**king doing this, seems like a pretty cool thing,’ got a big pop out of him. I guess [Israel Adesanya] is a big WWE fan, we were honored to be over there and got a chance to sit directly behind his corner.”