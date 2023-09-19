– The NFL has announced the Modern-Era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Former WWE broadcaster and WrestleMania veteran Pat McAfee was among the list of initial 173 nominees, which you can view below.

Of the list, of which Pat McAfee is included, it will be reduced to 25 semifinalists later in November. After the lists is trimmed down to five finalists, those will be voted on individually yes or no. They must receive an 80% positive vote to earn election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Class of 2024 will be enshrined in August of next year. Here’s the full announcement:

173 Modern-Era Nominees announced for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

List will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November

Nine players in their first year of eligibility are among the list of 173 Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Those making the list for consideration for the first time include wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Jordy Nelson, tight end Antonio Gates, running back Jamaal Charles, offensive linemen T.J. Lang, Josh Sitton and Max Unger, and defensive linemen Haloti Ngata and Julius Peppers.

The roster of nominees consists of 94 offensive players, 62 defensive players and 17 special teams players. The list of Modern-Era Nominees will be reduced to 25 Semifinalists in November.

Modern-Era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

*Finalist in 2023. Underline indicates first year of eligibility. (Players must have last played at least five full seasons ago to be eligible for nomination. Therefore, any individual who last played in 2018 is eligible for the first time in 2024.)

QUARTERBACKS (10): Marc Bulger, Randall Cunningham, Jake Delhomme, Doug Flutie, Rich Gannon, Jeff Garcia, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Michael Vick.

RUNNING BACKS (33): Shaun Alexander, Terry Allen, Mike Alstott, Jamal Anderson, Tiki Barber, Michael Bates (also KR), Jamaal Charles, Larry Centers (FB), Stephen Davis, Corey Dillon, Warrick Dunn, Charlie Garner, Eddie George, Ahman Green, Priest Holmes, Steven Jackson, Chris Johnson, Daryl Johnston (FB), Thomas Jones, John Kuhn (FB), Vonta Leach, Dorsey Levens, Jamal Lewis, Eric Metcalf (also WR/PR/KR), Glyn Milburn (also WR), Lorenzo Neal (FB), Tony Richardson (FB), Robert Smith, Fred Taylor, Chris Warren, Ricky Watters, Brian Westbrook, Ricky Williams.

WIDE RECEIVERS (23): Anquan Boldin, Troy Brown (also PR/KR), Donald Driver, Antonio Freeman, Irving Fryar, Dante Hall, Devin Hester* (also PR/KR), Torry Holt*, Joe Horn, Andre Johnson*, Chad Johnson, Brandon Marshall, Derrick Mason, Herman Moore, Muhsin Muhammad, Jordy Nelson, Andre Rison, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne*, Wes Welker.

TIGHT ENDS (3): Ben Coates, Antonio Gates, Wesley Walls.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (25): Willie Anderson* (T), Bruce Armstrong (T/G), Matt Birk (C), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), Jahri Evans (G), Kevin Glover (C/G), Olin Kreutz (C), T.J. Lang (T), Matt Light (T), Nick Mangold (C), Logan Mankins (G), Tom Nalen (C), Nate Newton (G/T), Jeff Saturday (C), Mark Schlereth (G/C), Josh Sitton (G), Chris Snee (G), Mark Stepnoski (C), Dave Szott (G), Max Unger (C), Brian Waters (G), Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G).

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (20): John Abraham (DE also LB), Jared Allen* (DE), Dwight Freeney* (DE), La’Roi Glover (DT/NT), Casey Hampton (DT/NT), Robert Mathis (DE), Haloti Ngata (DT), Leslie O’Neal (DE), Julius Peppers (DE), Simeon Rice (DE), Justin Smith (DE), Neil Smith (DE), Dana Stubblefield (DT), Henry Thomas (DT/NT), Justin Tuck (DE), Ted Washington (NT/DT), Vince Wilfork (DT/NT), Jamal Williams (DT/NT), Kevin Williams (DT), Pat Williams (DT).

LINEBACKERS (25): Jesse Armstead, Brendon Ayanbadejo, Cornelius Bennett, Lance Briggs, Keith Brooking, NaVorro Bowman, Tedy Bruschi, Karlos Dansby, Donnie Edwards, James Farrior, London Fletcher, James Harrison, Larry Izzo, Willie McGinest (also DE), Hardy Nickerson, Ken Norton Jr., Bryce Paup, Julian Peterson, Joey Porter, Takeo Spikes, Jessie Tuggle, Mike Vrabel, Patrick Willis*, Al Wilson, Lee Woodall.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (17): Eric Allen (CB), Kam Chancellor (S), Nick Collins (DB), Antonio Cromartie (CB), Dré Bly (DB), Merton Hanks (S), Rodney Harrison (S), Carnell Lake (DB), Tim McDonald (S), Eugene Robinson (DB), Samari Rolle (DB), Allen Rossum (DB), Bob Sanders (S), Charles Tillman (CB), Troy Vincent (CB), Antoine Winfield (DB), Darren Woodson* (S).

PUNTERS/KICKERS (15): David Akers (K), Gary Anderson (K), Darren Bennett (P), Jason Elam (K), Jeff Feagles (P), Jason Hanson (K), John Kasay (K), Sean Landeta (P), Shane Lechler (P), Brad Maynard (P), Pat McAfee (P), Brian Moorman (P), Matt Stover (K), Matt Turk (P), Mike Vanderjagt (K).

SPECIAL TEAMS (2): Josh Cribbs (KR/PR also WR), Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB).

Nineteen Finalists will be presented to the full 50-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting to choose the Class of 2024. Those candidates will consist of 15 Modern-Era Players Finalists and the recently named Seniors Finalists Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell and Coach/Contributor Finalist Buddy Parker.

The Selection Committee will meet early next year (on a date to be determined) in advance of Super Bowl LVIII. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the selection process bylaws provide that between four and nine new members will be selected.

The Seniors Finalists and Coach/Contributor Finalist are voted “yes” or “no” for election at the annual selection meeting and must receive at least 80% support from the Committee to join the Class of 2024. The Modern-Era Finalists will be trimmed during the meeting from 15 to 10, then from 10 to five. The remaining five Finalists will be voted on individually, “yes” or “no,” and must receive the same 80% positive vote as the Seniors and Coach/Contributor to earn election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This year’s reduction voting and the selection meeting ballots will be processed via an online voting platform developed specifically for the Pro Football Hall of Fame by the firm EY.

EY has overseen the election process since the Centennial Class of 2020.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 will be enshrined in August 2024.