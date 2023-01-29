Pat McAfee’s Royal Rumble Return Was Kept Quiet in WWE

Pat McAfee returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, and his return was reportedly a surprise to most in the company. PWInsider reports that McAfee’s appearance on commentary was kept quiet to almost everyone in WWE to keep it from getting out, and that not even most of the production team knew before McAfee came out to the ring. This led to a “quick scramble” to get a new chair and headset for McAfee so he could be at commentary with Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

The report notes that Cole and Graves also didn’t know about McAfee’s return and their reactions were a legit surprise. There’s no word on whether this means a regular return to commentary for McAfee, who was previously part of the Smackdown broadcast team.