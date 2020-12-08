WWE News: Pat McAfee Wears Neck Brace On His Show After WarGames, Stock Down

– Pat McAfee was showing the effects of his match at NXT Takeover: WarGames on the Monday episode of his show. McAfee appeared on the show wearing a neck brace after Sunday’s event, which saw McAfee’s Kings of NXT lose to the Undisputed Era in the main event.

McAfee told viewers that the brace was simply a precautionary measure and said he was awaiting the results of tests he had done earlier in the day. He promised that next time, the UE would be the ones wearing the neck brace. You can see the video from the segment below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.30 on Monday, down $0.67 (1.49%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.49% on the day.