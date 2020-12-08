wrestling / News
WWE News: Pat McAfee Wears Neck Brace On His Show After WarGames, Stock Down
December 7, 2020 | Posted by
– Pat McAfee was showing the effects of his match at NXT Takeover: WarGames on the Monday episode of his show. McAfee appeared on the show wearing a neck brace after Sunday’s event, which saw McAfee’s Kings of NXT lose to the Undisputed Era in the main event.
McAfee told viewers that the brace was simply a precautionary measure and said he was awaiting the results of tests he had done earlier in the day. He promised that next time, the UE would be the ones wearing the neck brace. You can see the video from the segment below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $44.30 on Monday, down $0.67 (1.49%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.49% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Rumor On Plans For Andrade and Charlotte Flair In WWE (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Don Callis Promises He And Kenny Omega Will Shock The World Tomorrow, Note On When Appearance Was Taped
- Trey Miguel Explains Why He Hasn’t Signed With Anyone Yet
- Bruce Prichard On His Friendship With Pat Patterson, Biggest Lessons Learned From Him, Patterson’s Impact On Pro Wrestling