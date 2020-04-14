Bruce Prichard Discusses Paul Bearer & Sunny Having Heat Backstage, The Undertaker Having Pickle Pranks Played On Him

On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Paul Bearer and Sunny not getting along backstage as well as the backstage cucumber and pickles pranks that often got played on The Undertaker. Highlights are below.

On backstage heat between Bearer and Sunny: “They didn’t get along, and it was very high school-ish and just kinda back and forth, nipping at each other, and they didn’t like one another, that’s about it. I remember when we finally had to sit them down and talk, that’s where the, ‘If I wanted to hook you, you’d be hooked,’ come from. Chris Candido standing out there and Jerry Brisco and I asked Chris, ‘Chris, you’re gonna need to leave, we don’t want any words between you and Paul, you just need to let it go,’ and went to ask Chris to leave, and Jerry took him by the elbow, and he says, ‘What you gonna do, Jerry, you gonna hook me, Jerry?’ And Jerry says, ‘Chris, if I wanted to hook you, you’d already be hooked.’ Yeah, they just didn’t like each other. Sometimes you don’t like people you work with.”

On if it’s true that the Undertaker was often the victim of pranks involving pickles and cucumbers: “Yes, and Percy could get away with a lot more with Undertaker than most could.”

“I just remember putting them at the bottom of his iced tea one time, and by the time he got to the bottom, he puked.”

