Paul Heyman Hypes The Bloodline Winning Tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash Main Event

– Ahead of tonight’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash event, Paul Heyman hyped tonight’s match featuring The Bloodline (Roman Reign and The Uso) going up against the team of Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro in the main event, inviting fans to witness The Bloodline educating their opponents on the “difference between” being “really f’n great” and being able to say, “We the ones!” You can check out his Instagram post below:

Tonight, @wwe presents #WrestleMania #Backlash, and your main event features the most dominant faction in pro wrestling / sports entertainment history, the #bloodline.

The longest reigning champion of the past 35 years, #wwe’s #undisputed heavyweight champion, your #tribalchief @romanreigns along with the longest reigning tag team champions in #smackdown history, the #Usos @uceyjucey @jonathanfatu.

Their humble #specialcounsel, I, @paulheyman, shall witness their greatness from the best vantage in the entire sold out arena, as everyone revels in the magnificent display of the #GOAT six man tag team from the #IslandOfRelevancy!

You are invited, indeed encouraged, to join us on @peacocktv as the formidable threesome of @dmcintyrewwe – @randyorton – @riddlebro are educated on the difference between being “really f’n great” and being able to say, “WE THE ONES!”