Paul Heyman Makes Return to ECW Arena At EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show (Pics, Video)
Paul Heyman made an appearance during the EVOLVE 10th anniversary event, which would be his first appearance at the 2300 Arena, formerly the ECW Arena, in years. The lights went out and when they came back on, Heyman was standing in the ring. He said he was personally invited to attend and he agreed because he wanted to announce the title for title match between Austin Theory and JD Drake for the EVOLVE and WWN Championships. He also joked about EVOLVE getting pyro when not even WWE shows get pyro. He then did the ring announcing for the match. You can see photos and clips below.
WAIT A SECOND… THAT'S @HeymanHustle!!!! #EVOLVE131 pic.twitter.com/TXSlNePfFK
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019
So I guess Paul Heyman is here pic.twitter.com/5CjqckIfJi
— Yeet Me To The Moon (@Bottleage) July 14, 2019
"You're going to watch this match, and you're going to say to yourselves 'that was the moment we all knew that this industry is going to EVOLVE.'"@HeymanHustle makes a surprise appearance at #EVOLVE131 ahead of the Winner Takes All Match between @austintheory1 and @RealJDDrake! pic.twitter.com/7ugS1xMr60
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019
No one could have done it better. Great job announcing, @HeymanHustle. #ThankYouPaul #EVOLVE131 @austintheory1 @RealJDDrake pic.twitter.com/CQ9YFS1L33
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019
We've been waiting for this #allday. 👆
EVOLVE Champion @austintheory1 is HERE! #EVOLVE131 pic.twitter.com/v1Y75AGjeM
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019
"No, thank YOU, because I'm honored to be here!" – @HeymanHustle #EVOLVE131 pic.twitter.com/50EkpG7Zmp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 14, 2019
ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! #EVOLVE131 @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/4ZEQQYx1Y7
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019
