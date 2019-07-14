Paul Heyman Makes Return to ECW Arena At EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show (Pics, Video)

Paul Heyman made an appearance during the EVOLVE 10th anniversary event, which would be his first appearance at the 2300 Arena, formerly the ECW Arena, in years. The lights went out and when they came back on, Heyman was standing in the ring. He said he was personally invited to attend and he agreed because he wanted to announce the title for title match between Austin Theory and JD Drake for the EVOLVE and WWN Championships. He also joked about EVOLVE getting pyro when not even WWE shows get pyro. He then did the ring announcing for the match. You can see photos and clips below.

So I guess Paul Heyman is here pic.twitter.com/5CjqckIfJi — Yeet Me To The Moon (@Bottleage) July 14, 2019