Paul Heyman Reveals What He Wanted To Say to Sami Zayn on WWE TV But Couldn’t

In an interview with Tetragrammaton (via Fightful), Paul Heyman spoke about what he wanted to say to Sami Zayn during their segments on WWE TV, but wouldn’t be allowed to. Heyman wanted to reference the 1993 movie True Romance.

He said: “We’re having a free-form creative expression here, so I will tell you something that I always wanted to say to Sami on television. I will never be able to say it on television because it’s so inappropriate. I’m a big fan of the scenes in the movie True Romance. Like a lot of people, can’t stand the entire movie. Just too long. But boy, you break it down scene by scene, and it’s of the greatest movies ever made. Love Gary Oldman as Drexl in the movie. Christian Slater comes into Drexl’s club and catches a beating from Drexl, and Drexl turns to his bodyguard, Marty, and he goes, ‘He must of thought it was white boy day. It ain’t white boy day, is it? Marty goes, ‘No, man, it ain’t white boy day. I always wanted to do this thing with Sami [where I say], ‘You know what your problem is Sami? You thought it was white boy day. Take it from the one white boy on the Island of Relevancy, on the Island of Relevancy, it ain’t ever white boy day. Of course, there’s no way that let me say that on television. It’s not about the racial overtones to it, or the skin color of a Polynesian against the pale white Sami from Montreal, Quebec. It’s about a mentality. Because Sami is as caucasian as a caucasian can be. He does not fit in on the on the Island of Relevancy. He just doesn’t. I do because I’m the Wise Man. I’m the exception. I’m Tom Hagen. I’m the non Corleone in the Corleone family. I’m the adopted one.“