– The Mr. McMahon docuseries is streaming now on Netflix. The series documents McMahon many relationships, and McMahon has spoken openly about his marital infidelity during his marriage with wife Linda McMahon. According to WWE’s Paul Heyman during one episode, Vince McMahon only kept one monogamous relationship in his life, and that was with the business of WWE. Heyman stated the following on McMahon (via Fightful):

“Vince McMahon has had one truly monogamous relationship in his entire life, and that’s with the business that he built. That’s his passion. That’s his love. That’s his master. Vince doesn’t own the business. This business own Vince McMahon. He super serves it with his heart and his passion and his life. If that hurts his wife’s feeling, Stephanie’s feelings, Shane’s feeling, his father’s feelings, or his own feelings, those people be damned.”

