Paul Heyman’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction Sets Social View Record

Paul Heyman’s WWE Hall of Fame induction set a record for social media views for the company. WWE announced on Tuesday that Heyman’s induction at Friday’s Hall of Fame ceremony earned 27 million views across social media platforms, making it the most-viewed Hall of Fame moment ever.

The company wrote:

“With over 27 million views across all WWE digital and social platforms, @HeymanHustle’s WWE Hall of Fame speech is the most socially viewed #WWEHOF moment of all time.”