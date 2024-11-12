Paul London On How Billy Kidman Helped Him With His In-Ring Work

Paul London says that Billy Kidman helped him learn how to make everything he did count in the ring. London and Kidman were a tag team during their time in WWE, and London talked with Fightful for a new interview in which he spoke about how he learned from Kidman despite them not being incredibly close friends.

“Where as much as, you know, Kidman and I, we weren’t like friends, you know?,” London began. “I don’t even know that I had his phone number when we were teaming, to be honest with you. We never rode together, ‘cause he’s married, you know? He’s married to Torrie and we just weren’t in the same circle really, which was a shame ‘cause I was a fan of his growing up. But he helped me tremendously because I think he has one of the most underrated drop kicks.”

He continued, “So he taught me a lot about not throwing things away so much and slowing down and really getting the most juice at everything. Because when I watch back and I’m throwing out dropsaults like they’re clotheslines and a comeback. What was I doing? No wonder my neck hurts.”

The two split up after losing the WWE Tag Team Championships in 2004 and had a short feud that ended at No Mercy, where Kidman picked up the win.