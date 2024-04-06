wrestling / News

Paul Walter Hauser Helps Dalton Castle Beat Johnny TV At ROH Supercard of Honor

April 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paul Walter Hauser Dalton Castle ROH Supercard of Honor Image Credit: ROH

Paul Walter Hauser came to the aid of Dalton Castle at ROH Supercard of Honor, helping him beat Johnny TV in a fight without honor. Castle and TV competed at Friday’s show and during the match, Hauser came out in a mask and hit a Sky High on Johnny. He then unmasked and shared a moment with Castle before helping him lay out thumbtacks, leading to a bangarang from Castle to TV on the tacks for the win.

You can see some clips from the match below:

