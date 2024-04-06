wrestling / News
Paul Walter Hauser Helps Dalton Castle Beat Johnny TV At ROH Supercard of Honor
Paul Walter Hauser came to the aid of Dalton Castle at ROH Supercard of Honor, helping him beat Johnny TV in a fight without honor. Castle and TV competed at Friday’s show and during the match, Hauser came out in a mask and hit a Sky High on Johnny. He then unmasked and shared a moment with Castle before helping him lay out thumbtacks, leading to a bangarang from Castle to TV on the tacks for the win.
You can see some clips from the match below:
Paul Walter Hauser takes down Johnny TV!!#ROHSupercard #RingOfHonor pic.twitter.com/oLEn7WWxAF
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 6, 2024
He had boys. He had thumbtacks. He had PAUL WALTER HOUSER?! @theDALTONcastle wins the Fight Without Honor! #ROHSupercard @PWMania pic.twitter.com/WtaSheP8B2
— Jose Gonzalez (@JoseOnTheAir) April 6, 2024