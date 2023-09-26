Paul Wight Says He’s Wanted To Try Commentary Work for Years

In a recent conversation with Busted Open, Paul Wight (fka WWE’s Big Show) shared some details regarding his long-standing interest in commentary work (via Fightful). According to Wight, he spoke at length with WWE’s Michael Cole and others about the idea and now has moved to consulting with other commentators in his current promotion of AEW. You can find a highlight on the subject from Wight and listen to the full episode below.

On trying to get his foot in the door for commentary: “Absolutely, yeah. It’s really funny how things transitioned. For years, I talked to Michael Cole about announcing. I talked to Kevin Dunne, I talked to Michael Cole. I would pick Michael Cole’s brain a lot. I always respected Michael Cole so much, just some of the little things he would tell me, the way he talked about my character when I was competing, just some of the stuff he did. So I always thought that that’s who I was going to cut my teeth under, so to speak, in announcing, aaa Michael Cole. That opportunity didn’t present itself. Now the opportunity to do commentary presented itself here in AEW. I’m working with Tony Schiavone, I’m working JR, I’m working with Taz, Excalibur. I’ve got so many great, experienced announcers that are giving me my own little thing. Is it a play-by-play thing? Is it more of a gorilla monsoon thing? I think what kind of works for me is, I’ve tried to roll into that. Just when I started to get my rhythm, but that’s business. I’m not mad about it. I know that I can take the time that I took on Elevation and process and the next time an opportunity presents itself, I’ll be ready to go.”