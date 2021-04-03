Paul Wight Comments on AEW Possibly Reviving Captain Insano From The Waterboy

– As previously reported, AEW filed a trademark on Paul Wight’s pro wrestling character in the 1998 film, The Waterboy, where he portrayed Captain Insano. Paul Wight recently chatted with Miro during a recent Twitch session and spoke about an onscreen return for Captain Insano in AEW. Below are his comments (via Fightful):

“Captain Insano might be coming around again. Tony Khan is really good friends with one of the writers or creators of Waterboy and the Captain Insano character. Tony is trying real hard to try and get the rights to that and do something with it. I told Tony, ‘If you get Captain Insano, I will rock the ever-loving tits off of it.’ I’ll get the red boots and everything CAPTAIN INSANO SHOWS NO MERCY! It’d be a fun gig to break out Captain Insano every now and again.”

Paul Wight recently signed with AEW earlier this year. AEW filed a trademark on the Captain Insano name early last month.